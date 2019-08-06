Trump escalates Venezuela feud, freezes government assets

The ban on Americans doing business with Venezuela’s government takes effect immediately.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the closing ceremony of the Sao Paulo Forum at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 28, 2019. The Sao Paulo forum, held almost annually and hosted by Cuba last year, was founded as Latin American leftists sought to re-organize after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has frozen all Venezuelan government assets in a significant escalation of tensions with socialist leader Nicolás Maduro.

The ban on Americans doing business with Venezuela’s government takes effect immediately. An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday cited Maduro’s continued “usurpation” of power and human rights abuses by those loyal to him.

The order falls short of an outright trade embargo but represents the most crippling U.S. efforts to remove Maduro since the Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader in January.

Previous sanctions have targeted Venezuela’s oil industry, the source of most of the country’s export revenue.