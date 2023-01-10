58°F
Politics and Government

Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence

By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press
January 10, 2023 - 11:51 am
 
FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the cou ...
FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the courtroom in New York, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's real estate empire whose testimony helped convict the former president’s company of tax fraud, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

NEW YORK — Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump’s business empire whose testimony helped convict the former president’s company of tax fraud, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks.

Weisselberg, 75, was promised that sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes and testify against the Trump Organization, where he’s worked since the mid-1980s and until his arrest, had served as chief financial officer. He was handcuffed and taken into custody moments after the sentence was announced.

When he begins serving his sentence, Weisselberg is expected to be locked up at New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex. He will be eligible for release after little more than three months if he behaves behind bars.

As part of the plea agreement, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan also ordered Weisselberg to pay nearly $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest — which he has paid as of Jan. 3. Additionally, the judge ordered Weisselberg to complete five years of probation after his jail term is finished.

FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at El Paso International Airport ...
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday.

A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration ban on ...
Nevada lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in block on bump stock ban
By Jessica Hill / RJ

A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reacts to members of the media as he enters the F ...
Georgia special grand jury completes Trump investigation
By Tamar Hallerman and Bill Rankin The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In a brief order issued Monday, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote that the grand jury has fulfilled its duties to his satisfaction.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
Biden makes first check of US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

Biden’s nearly four-hour visit to El Paso was highly controlled. He encountered no migrants except when his motorcade drove alongside the border and about a dozen were visible on the Ciudad Juárez side.

 
