Trump expected in Utah Monday to announce national monument changes

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Utah on Monday to unveil his plan to shrink two national monuments there, but it’s unclear if he will have anything to say about the fate of monuments in Nevada and elsewhere.

Bears Ears, the twin rock formations which form part of Bears Ears National Monument in the Four Corners region, are pictured in Utah, U.S. May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A group of protesters stands outside the Grand Canyon, Ariz., hotel where Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was having lunch Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. The group has criticized Zinke for his recommendation to shrink the size of Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke rides a horse May 9, 2017, in the new Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah. (Scott G Winterton/File, The Deseret News via AP)

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office says the president accepted Hatch’s invitation to visit Utah to discuss Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

Hatch and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Trump called them in October to say that he would adopt Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recommendation to downsize the two monuments, which protect a combined 3.6 million acres of federal land.

Zinke also recommended unspecified boundary reductions for Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada and Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Oregon, according to a leaked copy of his memo to the president.

The memo included no recommended changes to Basin and Range National Monument, the only other site Nevada that was under scrutiny.

Zinke completed his review of 27 land and marine monuments in August, but his findings have been kept under wraps by the Trump administration.

Environmental groups have promised to take the administration to court to block any attempts to rescind or reduce monument designations made by presidential decree over the past 20 years.

Hatch’s spokesman, Matt Whitlock, said Tuesday that the president also is expected to meet with leaders of the Utah-based Mormon church during Monday’s visit.

The White House declined to confirm Trump’s trip to Utah or his monument plans.

