Trump expected to stump in Southern Nevada next week

President Donald Trump will return to Las Vegas during the final week before the Nov. 3 general election, the Review-Journal has learned.

While the details have yet to be released, Trump likes to use the eponymous Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as his Western overnight headquarters when he campaigns in Nevada, Arizona and other western states.

According to the campaign’s public schedule, Trump will stump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska on Monday.

Last weekend, Trump spent two nights in Las Vegas after headlining rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday, attending a service at the International Church of Las Vegas on Sunday morning and speaking at a Carson City rally in the evening. Monday morning, Trump headed to Arizona for twin rallies in Prescott and Tucson.

The campaign had wanted to schedule a rally in Las Vegas for that trip but was unable to find a venue, given Gov. Steve Sisolak’s coronavirus directive that limits events to 250 people.

After Trump’s last area indoor rally attended by thousands at Xtreme Manufacturing in September, the city of Henderson fined the business, owned by Trump ally Don Ahern, $3,000 for violating a state order limiting public gatherings to 50 people at the time.

“The world is descending on Nevada,” Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald told the Review-Journal, because it is a battleground state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

