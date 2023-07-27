111°F
Politics and Government

Trump faces additional charges in Florida classified documents case

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
July 27, 2023 - 3:24 pm
 
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in P ...
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, w ...
Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, where a grand jury has been meeting in the probe led by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation.

The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors.

A new defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, was also added to the case.

File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting ...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The move lifted the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% — its highest level since 2001.

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance Wednesday, July 26, 20 ...
Hunter Biden plea deal collapses after judge challenges terms
By Claudia Lauer, Randall Chase and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Biden’s son pleaded not guilty to charges that he failed to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018.

