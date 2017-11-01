Trump faults visa program for letting terror suspect into US

President Donald Trump faulted a 1990 diversity visa lottery program for admitting into the United States an immigrant from Uzekistan charged with Tuesday’s ISIS-inspired truck attack in Manhattan that left eight dead and close to a dozen wounded.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he would terminate a 1990 diversity visa lottery program that admitted an immigrant from Uzbekistan charged with Tuesday’s ISIS-inspired truck attack in Manhattan left eight dead.

At a Wednesday cabinet meeting, Trump told reporters “We need to get much less politically correct.”

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

After Trump took to Twitter, New York Democrats struck back. New York Mayor Bill DiBlasio responded, “I don’t think anyone should be politicizing this.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that Trump’s approach “plays right into the hands of the terrorist.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor where he compared Trump to President George W. Bush, who invited then Sen. Hillary Clinton and Schumer to the White House after Sept. 11.

“President Bush in a moment of national tragedy understood the meaning of his high office and sought to bring our country together. President Trump, where is your leadership?”

Schumer then called on Trump to rescind cuts in anti-terrorism funding that Trump had proposed in his most recent budget.

The back-and-forth had settled into a familiar partisan divide – tougher law enforcement versus more spending.

