Trump fighting in Michigan and Wisconsin as two states called for Biden

President Donald Trump’s campaign asked for a recount in Wisconsin and is fighting ballot counting in Michigan after the two states were called for rival Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — A day after the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump’s campaign announced it would go to court to stop Michigan’s ballot count in a bid to increase campaign oversight and asked for a recount in Wisconsin because of reports of voting “irregularities,” before the Associated Press called both battleground states for former Vice President Joe Biden.

For his part, Biden left his Wilmington, Delaware home, to say for the record, that “after a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes,” even if the outcome remained up in the air. The Biden campaign predicted his victory would be clear by Wednesday afternoon.

With his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at his side, Biden said, “I’m not going to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe that we will be the winners.”

While Trump remained in the White House, his son Eric Trump also claimed Trump would take Pennsylvania, a state in which Trump is ahead, but not decisively. During a press conference in Philadelphia, Trump’s middle son accused the Biden campaign of committing fraud, saying, “We’re going to win Pennsylvania. They’re trying to cheat us out of it.”

Trump campaign staff also claimed the 45th president would be shown to be the winner in Arizona, which had been called for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press, and his re-election would be clear by Friday. The New York Times and CNN had not called Arizona for either candidate.

Trump won Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona in 2016, but Wednesday the Associated Press called all three swing states for Biden, which brought his electoral college vote tally to 264, ahead of 214 electoral votes for Trump.

Biden also won more than 70 million popular votes, nearly 3 million more votes more than Trump.

Too close to call

Trump also led in North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska. Biden was ahead in Nevada, but all six states were too close to call a day after the election.

If Biden were to win both blue-leaning states, he would reach 270 electoral college votes. If Trump won the four uncalled red-leaning states, he would come up short with 268 votes.

The outcome for the presidential race could come down to Nevada, where Biden led with 67 percent of ballots counted. Results are expected to be released at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“The difference between Biden and Trump is close to 9,000 votes,” said Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections. “I don’t know the number of outstanding mail-in ballots, but we are in the tens of thousands range. It absolutely could change (results.)” The reason for the delay was a decision to send mail-in ballots to all active registered Nevada voters to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the ballot booth.

Trump still hopeful

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters the campaign expected to win Nevada by 5,500 votes.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, however, said that the campaign expects to win Nevada, after having “flipped” nearby Arizona. What’s more, she added, unlike Trump, Biden could win the White House even if he loses Pennsylvania.

During a press call, Trump adviser Jason Miller repeated his contrary belief, that Fox News and the Associated Press should with withdraw their ruling that Biden had won Arizona. “Everybody knows it. Other networks know it,” Miller contended.

Indeed, the New York Times and CNN have not called Arizona for Biden. The two news organizations also have not called Wisconsin or Michigan for either hopeful.

Miller predicted, “Arizona will come the president’s way at day’s end.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391.