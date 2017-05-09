ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

The Associated Press
May 9, 2017 - 2:56 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

