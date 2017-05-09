Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.
DOCUMENT: President Trump's letter to FBI Director Comey pic.twitter.com/XD86OclSNB
— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 9, 2017
LETTER #2: AG Jeff Sessions to President Trump, recommending that FBI Director Comey be dismissed pic.twitter.com/mdZ0ZGFaaT
— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 9, 2017
Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.
