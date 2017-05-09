Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, prior to testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation." Carolyn Kaster/AP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

DOCUMENT: President Trump's letter to FBI Director Comey pic.twitter.com/XD86OclSNB — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 9, 2017

LETTER #2: AG Jeff Sessions to President Trump, recommending that FBI Director Comey be dismissed pic.twitter.com/mdZ0ZGFaaT — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 9, 2017

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.