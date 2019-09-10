Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

President Donald Trump announced that he had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to resign.

National security adviser John Bolton talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, May 1, 2019. President Donald Trump says he fired Bolton, says they "disagreed strongly" on many issues. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with national security adviser John Bolton in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington at the start of a meeting with military leaders, April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump, left, meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, as national security adviser John Bolton, right, watches, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

National Security Adviser John Bolton, left, with by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stand behind President Donald Trump before Trump signs a National Security Presidential Memorandum to launch the "Women's Global Development and Prosperity" Initiative, at the White House in Washington, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced that he has asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to resign Monday night and that Bolton had complied Tuesday morning.

The announcement, which Trump characteristically made on Twitter, came days after Trump announced he was canceling peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David over the weekend — talks which Bolton reportedly strongly opposed.

Trump offered that he would name a new national security adviser — his fourth in his first term in office — next week.

On Twitter, Bolton offered his own take on his departure.:”I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’ ”

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Bolton and Trump never had the buddy type of relationship that marked Trump’s feelings about his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who served on the job for less than a month and later pled guilty to lying to federal investigators about his Russian contacts.

Trump replaced Bolton with H.R. McMaster, who frequently clashed with Trump. In March 2018, Trump announced on Twitter that he was hiring Bolton, the hawkish former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, to replace McMaster, whom Trump thanked as he fired him on social media.

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

