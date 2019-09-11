Trump, first lady lead 9/11 memorial service at White House
President Donald Trump participated in somber memorial services on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with first lady Melania Trump at his side.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump participated in somber memorial services on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with first lady Melania Trump at his side.
The White House flag was at half staff as the first couple entered the South Lawn where hundreds of families of victims stood facing the National Mall. Trump led a moment of silence that began at 8:46 a.m., the moment the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Trump and the first lady held hands during the moment of silence and put their hands over their hearts for the playing of Taps. No words were spoken.