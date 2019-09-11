68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump, first lady lead 9/11 memorial service at White House

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2019 - 6:27 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump participated in somber memorial services on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with first lady Melania Trump at his side.

The White House flag was at half staff as the first couple entered the South Lawn where hundreds of families of victims stood facing the National Mall. Trump led a moment of silence that began at 8:46 a.m., the moment the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Trump and the first lady held hands during the moment of silence and put their hands over their hearts for the playing of Taps. No words were spoken.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
THE LATEST
In this photo released by the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks ...
Iran pleads with US to ‘put warmongers aside’ after Bolton firing
By Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran’s president urged the U.S. on Wednesday to “put warmongers aside” as tensions roil the Persian Gulf amid an escalating crisis between Washington and Tehran in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo answers a question from an audience member after giving a speech ...
US steps up anti-Iran campaign ahead of UN General Assembly
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is stepping up its campaign to get other nations to boost pressure on Iran as world leaders prepare to meet at the United Nations this month. Even as President Donald Trump dismissed his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, the administration pressed ahead with accusations of Iranian untrustworthiness and deceit.

Rev. Jackie Jackson, left, an anti-violence advocate from Cincinnati, and gun violence survivor ...
McConnell, Democrats trade barbs on gun control
By / RJ

Senate Republicans huddled with the White House to discuss specifics of gun control legislation, even as Democrats increased calls for reforms such as universal background checks on gun sales.

President Donald Trump, left, listens as Kenneth Graham, director of NOAA's National Hurricane ...
NOAA chief thanks Alabama employees for Dorian forecast
By Jay Reeves The Associated Press

Neil Jacobs said there was no pressure from the Trump administration or NOAA to change the way branch offices communicate forecasts to the public.

In a Sept. 9, 2019, photo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the Wes ...
Federal officials spar with senators over plan for mortgage giants
By Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

Trump administration officials on Tuesday defended their plan to Congress for ending government control of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, clashing with Democratic senators on whether the change would raise home borrowing costs and neglect lower-income homeowners.

President Donald Trump, left, gives his support to Dan Bishop, right, a Republican running for ...
NC special election tests Trump, GOP prospects
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Republicans are hoping an eleventh-hour pep talk from President Donald Trump will propel them to a special election victory Tuesday in a GOP-friendly House district in North Carolina, a race that could illuminate their chances of retaking the House majority and Trump’s own reelection prospects in 2020.