Trump, first lady lead 9/11 memorial service at White House

President Donald Trump participated in somber memorial services on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with first lady Melania Trump at his side.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a moment of silence honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a moment of silence honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a moment of silence honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, left, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wait for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive to participate in a moment of silence honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington. ((Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk out to participate in a moment of silence honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump participated in somber memorial services on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with first lady Melania Trump at his side.

The White House flag was at half staff as the first couple entered the South Lawn where hundreds of families of victims stood facing the National Mall. Trump led a moment of silence that began at 8:46 a.m., the moment the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Trump and the first lady held hands during the moment of silence and put their hands over their hearts for the playing of Taps. No words were spoken.