Trump, first lady make surprise visit with troops in Iraq

President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. President Donald Trump, who is visiting Iraq, says he has 'no plans at all' to remove U.S .troops from the country. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Iraq on the day after Christmas.

Trump and his entourage secretly left the White House Christmas evening for the 11-hour flight to Iraq for a visit that was not made public until after Air Force One landed at Al Asad Air Base, a joint U.S.-Iraqi military base west of Baghdad, where they spent about three hours.

“Trump and the first lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and senior military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders revealed in a tweet Wednesday.

In a large dining hall decorated for Christmas, some 100 U.S. troops gave the Trumps a standing ovation, got autographs and posed for selfies with the first couple after their arrival at 7:16 p.m. local time.

“I want to come and pay my respects most importantly to the great soldiers, great troops we have here,” Trump told reporters before a meeting with U.S. military leaders.

Later in a large hangar where hundreds gathered to see the president, Trump asked, “Do we like to win?”

The first lady told the troops, “I’m very proud of you.”

The visit occurred shortly after Trump’s announcement that he plans to withdraw the 2,000 U.S. troops serving in Syria, a decision that led to the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Trump used the visit to defend his decision to withdraw from Syria. The president told reporters that he had given “the generals” multiple six-month extensions to stay in Syria before he decided they could not have any more time.

“The United States cannot continue to be the policeman of the world,” Trump added.

Since before Thanksgiving, critics and pundits have shone a spotlight on Trump’s failure to visit U.S. troops serving in war zones over the holidays, as former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush did in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I went to Iraq five times and I went to Afghanistan five times,” former Obama undersecretary of state Ellen Tauscher said of her time as a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“I’m glad he went. But let me just say that this is the minimum a commander in chief can do and he should have done it a year ago,” Tauscher said. It is part of a president’s responsibility to visit war zones for oversight purposes and to make sure troops know they care, she added.

Trump disclosed that he had planned earlier trips to visit troops that had to be cancelled for security reasons. He also said that Air Force One had to fly in with windows closed and no lights.

A scheduled in-person meeting with Iraqi prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi was cancelled.

