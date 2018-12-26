Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are spending the day after Christmas visiting with U.S. troops in Iraq.
“Trump and first lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders revealed in a tweet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.