97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump fundraiser, old debt puts billionaire host on defensive

By Brian Slodysko and Stephen Braun The Associated Press
August 8, 2019 - 5:36 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A billionaire New York investor and owner of the Miami Dolphins who is hosting a high-dollar fundraiser for Donald Trump on Friday also has a financial interest in the president’s business empire — including his iconic Manhattan tower.

Shortly after Trump’s election, Stephen M. Ross tried to take over Ladder Capital, one of Trump’s biggest creditors, which also holds a mortgage on Trump Tower. Though the takeover failed, Ross’ private equity firm Related Companies purchased an $80 million stake in Ladder, which is still owed more than $100 million by Trump, records show.

The campaign fundraiser at Ross’ home in the Hamptons, with tickets costing up to $250,000, provides another stark example of the intersection between Trump’s business and political interests, the sort of comingling of wealth and power that Trump crusaded against during the 2016 race when he derided politicians for taking money from special interests.

“It’s another reminder of how the president’s refusal to divest from the Trump Organization continues to present potential conflicts of interest,” said Brendan Fischer, an attorney with the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center. “We don’t know what they might want, or what they might be getting in return.”

Unlike other presidents, Trump has refused to divest himself from his business holdings, and he is not legally required to do so. His campaign did not respond to repeated request for comment on Thursday.

Daniel I. Weiner, a former Federal Election Commission attorney, said concern about the influence big donors may wield over a president is not unique to Trump.

“It’s not that this is some completely new universe that we’re living in. It’s that longstanding problems with our political system are now on steroids,” said Weiner, who is now senior counsel at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice. “It becomes very hard to know where a president’s personal and political interests end and his service to the public interest begins.”

The fundraiser, which was first reported by the Washington Post, has already set off a wave of bad publicity for Ross and Related Companies, which also owns Equinox, an upscale chain of athletic clubs, and the indoor cycling studio SoulCycle.

Some celebrities and activists threatened to boycott. Kenny Stills, a Dolphins wide receiver, also criticized Ross’ decision to hold the fundraiser. He tweeted a screen capture from the website for Ross’ anti-racism initiative RISE which says the program “educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”

“You can’t have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” he tweeted.

Ross regularly donates to Republicans — as well as a few Democrats — though he does not appear to have given to Trump in the past, according to FEC records.

In a statement released Wednesday Ross defended his decision to hold the fundraiser, noting that he has known Trump for 40 years.

“I always have been an active participant in the democratic process,” Ross said. “While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about.”

Since 2012, Trump’s companies have taken out loans from Ladder Capital and currently owe anywhere between $110 million and $150 million, according to a debt range included in the president’s 2019 financial disclosure. That includes at least $50 million he owes on a 2012 mortgage on Trump Tower, the building where he lives, and represents one of his most successful real estate investments.

Before their takeover attempt was rejected, Related Companies purchased an $80 million share in Ladder Capital and Richard O’Toole, the company’s vice president and general counsel, was installed on the board of directors, filings show.

Related sold off some of its stock earlier this year and O’Toole recently stepped down from the board, but the company continues to hold 5.1 million shares in Ladder, filings show.

Related spokeswoman Joanna Rose said the firm “now owns less than 5% of the shares of Ladder” and added that “any allegation or speculation beyond a simple investment strategy is patently false.”

Ladder did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly been accused of using his position for profit. Foreign governments and businesses flock to his Washington hotel. His Mar-a-Lago club has seen a surge in memberships. And political fundraisers are often held at his properties.

Related has business holdings in the United States and abroad, much of it in real estate, including high-end developments in London and the Middle East, according to the company’s website.

“The timing of the initial purchase certainly seems significant,” said Fischer, of the Campaign Legal Center. “It became clear pretty early on that foreign and domestic interests saw the president’s business holdings as an opportunity to curry favor.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about ...
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe sues over firing
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s ire, has sued the FBI and the Justice Department over his firing.

In a July 23, 2019, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters o ...
McConnell says Senate will consider gun background checks
By Matthew Daly and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

The Republican leader told a Kentucky radio station that President Donald Trump called him Thursday morning and they talked about several ideas.