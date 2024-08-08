104°F
Politics and Government

Trump, Harris agree to Sept. 10 presidential debate, ABC says

ABC says both Kamala Harris, left, and Donald Trump have agreed to a Sept. 10 presidential deba ...
ABC says both Kamala Harris, left, and Donald Trump have agreed to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, setting up a face-off between the Republican and Democratic nominees. (AP)
By Jill Colvin, Michelle L. Price and Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press
August 8, 2024 - 12:20 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2024 - 12:45 pm

PALM BEACH, Fla. — ABC says both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, setting up a face-off between the Republican and Democratic nominees.

The announcement Thursday came shortly after Trump told a news conference that he had proposed three presidential debates with three television networks, saying he agreed on certain dates in September.

Trump is rejoining the ABC debate days after posting on his social media network that he would not appear on the network, citing a lawsuit he has filed. His decision sets up a highly anticipated moment in an election where the first debate led to a massive change in the race — with Democratic President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris.

“I think it’s very important to have debates,” Trump said Thursday. “I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

The Harris campaign had no immediate comment.

Trump had teased an announcement about the presidential debate earlier this week after pulling out of an ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10 after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign. Trump had said he would prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate, but on Wednesday was showing willingness to reconsider ABC.

Trump also echoed criticism from his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, that Harris has not held a news conference or sat down for interviews since Biden’s withdrawal last month and she entered the race.

Harris has a traveling press pool with her on Air Force Two for all trips. Trump does not have a set traveling press pool that regularly accompanies him on his plane when he goes out to campaign.

Vance has journalists flying with him, and he campaigned this week in states where Harris and Walz had their own events scheduled. That included on Wednesday, when Vance’s plane and Air Force Two ended up on the same tarmac in Wisconsin. Vance started walking toward the Democrats’ plane but did not reach it before a motorcade carrying Harris, Walz and the traveling press pulled away.

Associated Press writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

