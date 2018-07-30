Trump has ‘no problem’ with government shutdown over border

President Donald Trump said Monday he would have “no problem” shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don’t agree to provide additional border security funding.

President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hold a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he would have “no problem” shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don’t agree to provide additional border security funding.

Trump’s suggestion puts him at odds with members of his own party in Congress, where many Republicans are facing tough re-election fights this November. Government funding expires at the end of September, just weeks before the midterm elections.

“I would have no problem doing a shutdown,” Trump said during a joint press conference at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. “It’s time we had border security.”

Asked about specific requirements, he said he had no “red line.”

“I’ll always leave room for negotiation,” Trump said.

His comments echoed his unexpected tweet a day earlier that “I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!”

“Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!” he tweeted.

Two political outsiders, Trump and Conte expressed solidarity on migration issues as they showed signs of a fledgling alliance at a time when the U.S. has dealt with strained relations with European leaders.

Trump greeted Conte as “my new friend” and said they bonded at the recent G7 meetings in Canada, crediting the prime minister for taking a “firm stance on the border.” The president said the U.S. and Italy would pursue a new strategic dialogue on security issues, terrorism and immigration.

“We are both outsiders to politics. Can you believe it?” Trump said during the joint news conference. Trump said both were “determined to protect the rights and needs and interests and dreams of our citizens and we will do that.”

Italy under Conte’s new government has pushed for the European Union to accept tens of thousands of migrants coming across the Mediterranean Sea every year. The meeting follows a recent standoff over a private aid boat carrying more than 200 people who were rescued at sea. Italy, Malta and France all refused to let the vessel disembark.

Trump welcomed the prime minister to the White House for the first time since Conte came to power in June, bringing together two outsider leaders who have emerged from populist waves within their countries.

Conte leads the euroskeptic coalition of the 5-Star Movement, which considers itself anti-establishment, and the right-wing, north-based League party.

Conte, in his remarks, said both he and Trump were leading “governments that represent change, they were chosen by citizens to change the status quo.” He cited Italy’s “innovative approach” on immigration and expressed support for Trump’s recent talks with Russia Vladimir Putin.