Trump holding rally in Las Vegas next week

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Las Vegas next week after he was convicted of felony crimes on Thursday.

Trump will hold a noon rally at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, on June 9, according to his campaign website. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit donaldjtrump.com.

The former president’s last rally in Las Vegas was in January ahead of the Feb. 8 caucuses.

Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes on Thursday when a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actress.