Politics and Government

Trump holds campaign rally in Carson City — WATCH LIVE

The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2020 - 4:30 pm

CARSON CITY — President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally Sunday afternoon in Carson City, his second campaign visit to Nevada in as many months as the first big wave of voting kicks off.

Trump first attended services at the International Church of Las Vegas Sunday morning near Summerlin before making a fundraising appearance in southern California.

In-person voting started Saturday in the state.

Though Trump lost Nevada in 2016, he performed better than Mitt Romney in 2012 or John McCain in 2008.

Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are neck and neck in Nevada, with third-party candidates picking up small slices of the vote, according to new figures released Tuesday in The Nevada Poll™.

The poll, conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, surveyed 512 likely Nevada voters from Oct. 7-11, with 44 percent saying they would choose Biden and 42 percent backing Trump. Biden’s lead is within the poll’s margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

