50°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump impeachment witness Turley once represented Area 51 workers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 4:53 pm
 

For Jonathan Turley, the legal scholar selected as Republicans’ lone expert to testify in the House impeachment proceedings Wednesday, being under the public spotlight is anything but alien.

Turley is a well-known legal expert from George Washington University Law School often cited in news articles who routinely makes the rounds on cable news networks as a legal analyst and pundit.

But decades before he stepped onto the national stage for Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, Turley was making waves in Nevada as the attorney representing former Area 51 employees who alleged that they were exposed to harmful and toxic materials while working at the top-secret military installation in the Nevada desert.

In that case, which was brought in 1994 and spanned a decade, Turley represented former workers from the site and two widows whose spouses’ deaths, Turley claimed, were caused in part by their exposure to fumes from the burning of stealth coatings at the installation facility near the Groom Lake salt flats.

“If American people knew what is stored at Area 51, they would be outraged,” Turley said following a 1997 appeals hearing in San Francisco. “It has nothing to do with national security.”

In 1998, a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled that Turley’s clients were not entitled to learn what hazardous materials were used at Groom Lake or how they were disposed, and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal in that case.

More recently, Turley was the lead attorney in another high profile lawsuit with Nevada ties when he represented Kody Brown and his four wives in an appeal of a federal court’s ruling blocking their efforts to decriminalize polygamy in Utah.

The family, famous for the reality TV show “Sister Wives,” moved to Las Vegas from Utah in 2011 for fear of prosecution. In 2013, a ruling from a lower court judge in Utah removed the threat for arrest for polygamy in the state. But an appeals court overturned that decision in 2016, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear arguments in the case the following year.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
THE LATEST
Former U.S. Senator and Nevada Gov. Richard Bryan speaks during a ceremony commemorating the 75 ...
Richard Bryan, ex-senator and Nevada governor, backs Biden
By Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

Richard Bryan, a former U.S. senator and Nevada governor, said Wednesday that he’s endorsing Joe Biden for president in 2020, giving the former vice president the backing of one of the biggest names in the state’s Democratic circles.

n a Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue testifies during a House Agri ...
Administration tightens food stamp work requirements
By Juliet Linderman The Associated Press

The final rule will limit the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment in order to receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

In this grab taken from video on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, France's President Emmanuel Macro, cent ...
Spat under the surface as NATO leaders appear to gossip about Trump
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

While NATO leaders professed unity on Wednesday at a summit near London, a spat rippled under the surface after several were caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about U.S. President Donald Trump’s behavior.