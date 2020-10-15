Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in Las Vegas

Donald Trump Jr. held a rally Wednesday in Las Vegas during which he lobbed one-liners at the news media, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and other targets while sprinkling in the occasional campaign talking point for his father’s re-election bid.

Within a minute of taking the stage Wednesday night at Civil Werx, a general engineering contracting company in the west valley, Trump used an expletive to mock Biden’s attempt to market himself as a blue collar candidate.

“I’m the son of a billionaire from Manhattan, and I have had more blue collar jobs than Joe Biden,” said Trump, the president’s eldest son.

He then launched into a 10-minute riff on Biden’s “half a century in Washington,D.C. shipping our American Dream abroad,” as well as the day’s reports on an alleged meeting between Biden and a Ukrainian businessman ostensibly set up by Biden’s son, Hunter.

Trump claimed the news media and social media giants Twitter and Facebook, which limited sharing of the New York Post report, attempted to shield Biden from scrutiny.

At one point, Trump mimed Joe Biden reading a teleprompter and being unable to remember where he was and who he was with.

“If you’re mining — you’re using heavy equipment, and you were doing something for 47 years and it was still broken, do you think you’d still be employed?” Trump asked in apparent reference to Biden’s time in public service. “You think you’d get a promotion like Joe Biden’s looking for?”

The Commission on Presidential Debates, the Norwegian Nobel Committee and various Democratic leaders including Sen. Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama were also the targets of one-liners and colorful language.

All of these groups and individuals, Trump said, are working against his father.

“We can win this thing, but you’ve got to understand we’re in a fight with both arms tied behind our back,” he said.

He eventually veered toward the Trump administration’s record, saying it produced a record-level economy and steps toward peace in the Middle East and ending lengthy wars.

Trump’s economical platform is so strong that employment levels have already rebounded to the average level during the Obama/Biden administration, his son said.

Trump held a similar event earlier in the afternoon in Fallon.

Wednesday’s rally marked the second time this week that a member of President Donald Trump’s immediate family campaigned in Las Vegas. Eldest daughter Ivanka Trump visited Monday, while the president plans to campaign in Nevada on Sunday.

In response to Wednesday’s rally, Nevada State Democratic Party spokeswoman Madison Mundy said the state has “experienced four years’ worth of failures” during the Trump administration.

“Trump is looking out for big corporations and his billionaire friends who run them, while looking down on the working families who are still reeling from his failures to get this virus under control,” Mundy said.

