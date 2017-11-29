Trump Jr. to meet with House committee about Russia allegations

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will meet with Congress’ House Intelligence Committee next week, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the agreement.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a fundraiser for Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala., Oct. 5, 2017. (AP/Brynn Anderson, File)

Representatives for the Republican congressman leading the panel’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign and the panel’s top Democrat said they could not comment on whether Trump’s eldest son was going to appear before the committee.

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr., Alan Futerfas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN said the meeting with lawmakers on the panel led by Republican Michael Conaway and Democrat Adam Schiff would be held next Wednesday.

The move would mark the first time Donald Trump Jr. speaks with House of Representatives members about the ongoing Russia probes. Several congressional committees, as well as Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, are investigating the issue.

In September, the younger Trump spoke privately with Senate Judiciary Committee staff.

Donald Trump Jr. served a central role in his father’s presidential campaign and is of interest to congressional investigators given his contacts.

He met with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in New York in June 2016 ahead of the November 2016 election. U.S. news media reports have also cited his correspondence with Wikileaks during the campaign.

On Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee is expected to hear from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose contacts with Russians during the campaign have also come under scrutiny.

In July, it questioned Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, behind closed doors.