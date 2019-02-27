Trump, Kim meet in Vietnam for second summit

President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump meets Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump waves a Vietnam flag as he meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, waving an American flag, at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

People hold placards and U.S. and North Korea flags outside the Metropole hotel where President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will have dinner in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday. (Vincent Yu/AP)

Tran Lam Binh puts the final touches to a portrait of President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. (Tran Van Minh/AP)

Children are handed American flags before President Donald Trump arrives to meet with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (Evan Vucci/AP)

A woman glances at a shop selling t-shirts marking the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Trump hoped for "great things" from his second meeting with Kim as he paid a courtesy call on his Vietnamese hosts ahead of the summit in the Vietnamese capital. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un met at the Metropole Hotel Wednesday evening for their second summit in Hanoi.

The two leaders appeared tired but relaxed as they shook hands, smiled, patted each other behind the arm and posed for cameras in front of the flags of the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Then they saw down and made opening remarks with the help of translators.

Trump praised Vietnam for rolling out the red carpet as he pressed his belief that the hermit kingdom of North Korea could transform, as Vietnam did, from a war-torn rival to an economic force. North Korea, he asserted, has “tremendous economic potential.”

“Our biggest progress is our relationship is really a good one,” Trump said in a reference to last year’s Singapore summit.

“Here we are today,” Kim said through a translator, in remarks difficult to hear over the din of clicking cameras, that included references to “painstaking effort” and “patience”

After the one-on-one, the leaders went to an expanded dinner. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and interpreter Yun-hyang Lee joined Trump.

Kim was joined by Kim Yong Chol, his right-hand man, and former spy chief, Foreign Affairs Minister Ri Yung Ho and interpreter Sin Hye Yong.

Trump abruptly answered questions from reporters. Would the U.S. walk back its determination that Pyongyang de-nuclearize?

“No,” he said.

The president did not respond to a question about his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen who will testify before Congress today.

Trump also told reporters there will be a news conference tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.