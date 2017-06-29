Trump launches personal attack on 2 media critics on Twitter

Thursday morning as President Donald Trump should have been pushing full speed ahead for the passage of the Senate’s health care bill, the president took a nasty detour on Twitter with a highly personal salvo against two media critics.

This April 3, 2017, photo shows President Donald Trump's tweeter feed on a computer screen in Washington. (J. David Ake/AP)

WASHINGTON — Thursday morning as President Donald Trump should have been pushing full speed ahead for the passage of the Senate’s health care bill, the president took a nasty detour on Twitter with a highly personal salvo against two media critics.

Once again, Trump displayed a schoolyard bully’s vocabulary and a fixation for female blood — and his supporters were left to defend or run away from the president’s taunts.

Trump’s targets: the hosts of the MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

It began with two tweets: “I hear poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came… to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017 …to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

First lady Melania Trump, who has said she wants to use her position to speak out against bullying, went the excuse route. “As the first lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” a spokeswoman explained.

House Speaker Paul Ryan tried to distance himself when he said, “I don’t see that as an appropriate comment,” especially when others are trying to “improve the tone, the civility of debate.”

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters that Trump’s tweet “really saddens me because it is so beneath the dignity of the president of the United States to engage in such behavior.”

And Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote on Twitter: “Mr. President, it is incumbent upon ALL of us to tone down this divisive political rhetoric.#RestoreCivility.”

But a White House spokeswoman defended Trump’s tweets, saying he fights “fire with fire.”

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News that the MSNBC show has made “an outrageous number of personal attacks” on the president and says Trump “fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.