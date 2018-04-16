Trump lawyer forced to reveal Fox News’ Sean Hannity is his client

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney has been forced to reveal that another of his clients is Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. A U.S. judge will hear more arguments about Trump's extraordinary request that he be allowed to review records seized from Cohen's office as part of a criminal investigation before they are examined by prosecutors. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Lawyers for Michael Cohen argued in court on Monday that they could not identify Hannity because he asked that his name not be disclosed in connection with an FBI seizure of Cohen’s files. But Judge Kimba Wood made one of the lawyers identify him in open court.

At issue is exactly who gets to look at Michael Cohen’s seized documents and devices before they are turned over to prosecutors. Attorneys for Cohen say they want first crack. Trump’s lawyers say they also want some form of prior review. Another option is to set up a “special master” who will vet the material to determine what is protected and what isn’t. That is the Cohen team’s second choice.

Prosecutors, who say they raided Cohen’s office and hotel room last week as part of an undisclosed crime related to his personal business dealings, prefer the ordinary procedure of reviewing the documents with a panel of prosecutors unrelated to the investigation — a so-called “taint team.”

Porn actress Stormy Daniels arrived at a New York City courthouse for a hearing about an FBI raid targeting President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

The raid sought information about a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, a stage name for Stephanie Clifford. She says she had sex with a married Trump in 2006.

At stake is an investigation that could get at the heart of Trump’s longtime fixer and image protector. People familiar with the probe told The Associated Press that agents were seeking bank records, records on Cohen’s dealing in the taxi industry, Cohen’s communications with the Trump campaign and information on payments made in 2016 to two women who say they had affairs with Trump, former Playboy model Karen McDougal and the porn star Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Lawyers for Cohen filed papers Monday saying investigators “took everything” during raids last week, including more than a dozen electronic devices. They said that prosecutors had already intercepted emails from Cohen and executed the search warrants only after discovering that there were no emails between Trump and Cohen.

One of Trump’s lawyers, Joanna Hendon, filed papers late Sunday asking a federal judge to block prosecutors from studying material seized in the raid until Cohen and the president have both had a chance to review those materials and argue which are subject to attorney-client privilege.

“Fairness and justice — as well as the appearance of fairness and justice — require that, before they are turned over to the Investigative Team, the seized materials relating to the President must be reviewed by the only person who is truly motivated to ensure that the privilege is properly invoked and applied: the privilege-holder himself, the President,” Hendon wrote.

Hendon proposed yet another level of protections, in which Cohen’s lawyers, after finishing their initial review, would then be required to “identify to the president all seized materials that relate to him in any way and provide a copy of those materials to him and his counsel.”

Cohen, who has denied wrongdoing, arrived early Monday afternoon. He did not attend Friday’s hearing and was then ordered by the judge to appear in court Monday to help answer questions about his law practice.

Trump said Sunday that all lawyers are now “deflated and concerned” by the FBI raid on Cohen.

“Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past,” he tweeted. “I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned!”