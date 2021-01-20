Trump leaves White House, hoping it’s not a ‘long-term goodbye’

Rather than stick with tradition by greeting Joe Biden at the White House and attending the inaugural, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump left the White House Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the outgoing 45th president leaves Washington.

Trump briefly addressing the press, saying, “I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it’s not a long-term goodbye.” Then the couple boarded Marine One, which took a swing over the Capitol before heading to Joint Base Andrews for a send-off by family members, staff and supporters.

As he addressed supporter for some ten minutes, Trump looked to his future as a private citizen with no regrets. “We’ve left it all on the field as some athletes say,” Trump said “In a month when we’re sitting in Florida we’re not going to be looking at each other and saying, ‘If only we worked a little bit harder.’ You can’t work harder.”

Trump did not mention Biden by name.

Trump thanked Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen and Congress for their efforts. For his part, Pence chose not to be by Trump’s side for his send-off and instead will attend Biden’s inauguration.

After Trump waved goodbye from Air Force One, President-elect Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff headed to a church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. The Bidens had spent the evening at Blair House.

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also planned to to attend the service and hence they missed Trump’s departure.

On his first day in office, Biden will waste no time sweeping away Trump policies with the signing of multiple executive orders and the sending of a bill, the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, to Congress that would provide for legal status and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

