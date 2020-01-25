64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump legal says Democrats trying to overturn election

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2020 - 7:06 am
 
Updated January 25, 2020 - 12:38 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s lawyers offered a spirited impeachment defense in the Senate on Saturday claiming House Democrats failed to present facts to back their politically motivated effort to remove him from office.

“They’re asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election, but as I’ve said before, they’re asking you to remove President Trump from an election that’s occurring in approximately nine months,” White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the Senate.

Cipollone said House Democrats, on their own initiative, were asking the Senate “to tear up all the ballots across the country.”

Trump’s legal team began its defense in an abbreviated two-hour session where it outlined its arguments, which will begin in earnest when the trial resumes on Monday.

The defense began after three days of testimony from House impeachment managers charging Trump with coercing Ukraine to announce political investigations into rival Joe Biden and a debunked theory about election meddling and then obstructing a subsequent congressional inquiry.

Trump ordered nearly $400 million in military aid approved by Congress withheld from Ukraine as he sought the political investigations.

“It was a corrupt shakedown to get Ukraine to help them cheat in the election,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House impeachment manager, said at a news conference.

“The facts are overwhelming,” Schiff said.

Trump’s lawyers attacked Schiff, the House managers and the process during a two-hour presentation where they also characterized the president as a victim of partisan animosity.

The president weighed in on Twitter.

“Any fair minded person watching the Senate trial today would be able to see how unfairly I have been treated and that this is indeed the totally partisan impeachment Hoax that EVERYBODY, including the Democrats, truly knows it is,” Trump tweeted.

“The president did nothing wrong,” said Jay Sekulow, the president’s private lawyer.

The president’s legal team said Democrats have failed to produce facts that would justify removal from office, something the Senate has never done in the history of the country.

Cipollone questioned the credibility of the House case that he said lacked hard evidence.

“Impeachment shouldn’t be a shell game,” Cipollone said. “They should give you the facts.”

But Senate Democrats said the president’s presentation supported their plea to subpoena witnesses that Trump blocked from testifying to House investigators.

“Why shouldn’t we have witnesses and documents here,” Schumer said.

Democrats are seeking testimony from four current and former administration officials, including John Bolton, who previously served as national security adviser and was highly critical of a shadow operation in Ukraine run by the president’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, according to testimony.

Senate Democrats also want to hear from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

He told a White House news briefing that there was a quid pro quo in the Ukraine dealings, which came to light when a whistleblower complained about the political nature of a telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25.

Mulvaney later walked back his comments, but Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she wanted him to appear before the Senate and explain the context of his comments.

Trump’s legal team never mentioned Mulvaney or Bolton in its opening testimony, but rebutted many points made by the House managers, including the withholding of military aid.

Sekulow argued that the United States has withheld military aid to other countries “a number of times” without a questioning of motives.

The withheld aid did not include Javelin missiles, a key weapon against tanks and armored vehicles in Ukraine’s fight against Russian-backed separatists.

Withholding the military aid was conducted to check on how the funds were going to be used, the president’s legal team said.

But it was not mentioned that the Department of Defense already had found that Ukraine had met the anti-corruption benchmarks to clear the aid for delivery.

Sekulow also raised the specter that Trump sought an investigation into whether Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, a conspiracy theory that has been debunked by U.S. intelligence agencies and the president’s appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray as part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

But Sekulow noted Trump’s suspicions were heightened after the FBI wrongfully obtained warrants from the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to spy on a member of the president’s campaign staff, who was a U.S. citizen.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. GOP lawmakers said the House impeachment managers had failed to sway enough Republicans to provide a simple majority needed to call additional witnesses.

Several moderate Republicans, notably Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have been critical of comments by House impeachment managers about Senate complicity in a cover-up and cowering to presidential threats.

Many GOP senators were growing confident that Democrats could not muster a two-thirds majority needed to remove the president from office and that Trump could be acquitted as early as next week.

Democrats warned Republicans that new information about the president’s dealing with Ukraine continues to leak out, and that more information was likely to become public if the Senate failed to subpoena witnesses and documents that have been blocked by the president.

“This is no parking ticket we are contesting,” Schiff said in his closing arguments on Friday.

He implored the Senate to “give America a fair trial.”

“She’s worth it.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
The concert grounds on the day after the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, Oct. ...
Nevada senators get feds to release 1 October funds
By / RJ

In response to a letter from Nevada’s two U.S. senators, the Justice Department has released some of the $16.7 million in funds set aside to help survivors of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas.

 
Democrats wrap up impeachment arguments Friday — LIVESTREAM
By Gary Martin / RJ Washington Bureau

House Democrats warned Friday in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that the president will persist in abusing his power and endanger American democracy unless he’s removed from office.

In a Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Nevada Assistant Attorney General Brin Gibson shakes the hand of ...
Sisolak’s top lawyer steps down
By / RJ

J. Brin Gibson, general counsel to Gov. Steve Sisolak, is stepping down to a take a job in the private sector after serving for a year in the governor’s office.

 
Trump administration OKs new water rule
By / RJ

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a new rule on navigable waters that farmers and real estate developers found burdensome, but environmental groups supported.