Trump legal team strikes back against impeachment charges
President Donald Trump’s legal team filed its brief in response to the House impeachment charges on Monday, urging the Senate to immediately acquit the president.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump “should be immediately acquitted” because the vote to impeach Trump was a “brazenly political act” that did not identify an impeachable offense in a trial memorandum submitted to the Senate Monday.
“All that House Democrats have succeeded in proving is that the President did absolutely nothing wrong,” Trump’s team of lawyers argued in a 171-page document.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
