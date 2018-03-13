Trump looks at border wall prototypes in California — PHOTOS

President Donald Trump is inspecting prototypes on display in California for his stalled border wall.

President Donald Trump reviews border wall prototypes, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The motorcade carrying President Trump arrives at the United States side of the border between Mexico and the U.S., on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Mexican federal police officers stand guard on the Mexico side of the border on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. President Trump is scheduled to visit the site of the border wall prototypes which can be seen in the background behind the wall. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A journalist peers through a hole in the current border wall on the Mexico side of the border on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. President Trump is scheduled to visit the site of the border wall prototypes which are on the U.S. side of the wall. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A couple stand on a rooftop on the Mexico side to look over to the U.S. side of the border on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. President Trump is scheduled to visit the site of the border wall prototypes which can be seen in the background behind the wall. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Mexican Navy officers patrol on the Mexico side of the border on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. President Trump is scheduled to visit the site of the border wall prototypes which are on the U.S. side of the wall seen on the right. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Lauren Rees holds up a sign during a rally against a upcoming scheduled visit by President Donald Trump Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. Protesters chanted, “No ban! No wall!” near the San Ysidro border crossing, where tens of thousands of people enter the U.S. daily from Tijuana, Mexico, many on their way to work or school in San Diego. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Roberto Perez Garcia of Mexico participates in a rally against the border wall on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. President Trump is scheduled to visit the site of the border wall prototypes in the United States, which can be seen from where the protesters are gathering on the Mexico side. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Journalists peer through a hole in the current border wall on the Mexico side of the border on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. President Trump is scheduled to visit the site of the border wall prototypes which are on the U.S. side of the wall. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Police bring a bomb sniffing dog to inspect a piñata that protesters brought to an anti-Trump rally on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. President Trump is scheduled to visit the site of the border wall prototypes in the United States, which can be seen from where the protesters are gathering on the Mexico side. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Firefighters and security standby as President Donald Trump reviews border wall prototypes, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Police standby as President Donald Trump reviews border wall prototypes, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump reviews border wall prototypes, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to California to view border wall prototypes, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN DIEGO — President Donald Trump is inspecting prototypes on display in California for his stalled border wall.

Trump was briefed on eight towering prototypes Tuesday, including one with blue steel on top. He asked which of the models are the hardest to climb. He also said certain parts of California are desperate for a wall to break the flow of illegal immigration.

Said Trump: “If you didn’t have walls over here you wouldn’t even have a country.”

Trump also says that “they re-established law and order in San Diego” with a wall.

Eight 30-foot-tall (9-meter-tall) prototypes have been erected near the Mexican border to serve as models for the wall Trump wants to build.