Politics and Government

Trump making announcement from White House — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 3:31 pm
 

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump will issue remarks in the White House briefing room at 3:30 p.m.

These will be the president’s first remarks since the wee hours of Wednesday morning after Americans voted as he told reporters, the he won the election but the election involved “major fraud.”

Trump has been unusually absent from the spotlight since those nine-minute remarks in the East Room, although he has voiced his thoughts on the vote count on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, former Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell, Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp told reporters that they would file a federal lawsuit asking the courts to stop counting Nevada’s “improper votes.”

While major news organizations have not called Nevada for Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, Biden was ahead with 604,251 votes to Trump’s 592,813 votes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

