Trump meeting with GOP senators as shutdown deadline approaches

President Donald Trump on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is meeting with Republican senators as a midnight deadline approaches to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Among the senators who have gone to the White House are Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Richard Shelby, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The goal is to try to resolve a standoff that threatens to shut down about 25 percent of the government.

Trump has tweeted that a government closure could drag on “for a very long time” and he’s trying to blame congressional Democrats if no deal is reached on his demand for $5 billion for a border wall with Mexico.