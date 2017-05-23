Trump meets Abbas, talks peace while condemning terror attack

President Donald Trump meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem. (Evan Vucci/AP)

BETHLEHEM, West Bank — President Donald Trump tried to transition from dealmaker to peacemaker as he met with Palestinian President Mahmood Abbas in Bethlehem Tuesday. The much anticipated meeting held within Palestinian territory was overshadowed by a suicide bombing Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that left at least 22 dead, including children.

Trump prefaced the event with a statement about America’s solidarity with the United Kingdom about the deadly attack.

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people – living and enjoying their lives — murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term,” Trump said. “I will call them losers from now on — because that is what they are, losers.

“This is what I’ve spent these last few days talking about during my trip oversees — our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed, we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent citizens.”

Abbas also condemned “the horrible terrorist attack” and offered “my warm condolences to the prime minister of Britain, families of victims andthe British people.”