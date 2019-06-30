Trump meets North Korea’s Kim in historic visit at DMZ

President Donald Trump and North Koreas Kim Jong Un shook hands across the border at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday, in an historic photo-op as Trump seeks to make a legacy-defining nuclear deal with the North.

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, holds a talk with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands at the start of a bilateral meeting at the Blue House in Seoul, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and views North Korea from the Korean Demilitarized Zone from Observation Post Ouellette at Camp Bonifas in South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

It is the third time the two leaders have met, and the first since a failed summit on the North’s nuclear program in Vietnam earlier this year. Trump briefly crossed the border into North Korea after greeting Kim.

There are as yet no indications of a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations to end the North’s nuclear program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.