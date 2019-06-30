Trump meets North Korea’s Kim in historic visit at DMZ
President Donald Trump and North Koreas Kim Jong Un shook hands across the border at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday, in an historic photo-op as Trump seeks to make a legacy-defining nuclear deal with the North.
It is the third time the two leaders have met, and the first since a failed summit on the North’s nuclear program in Vietnam earlier this year. Trump briefly crossed the border into North Korea after greeting Kim.
There are as yet no indications of a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations to end the North’s nuclear program.
