Trump meets with faith leaders before coronavirus task force briefing — LIVESTREAM

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spoke with faith leaders on the “great American economic revival” Friday afternoon ahead of his coronavirus task force’s daily briefing.

Trump began the day on Twitter egging on protesters against social distancing rules and urging them to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. Trump also mixed it up with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and urged the nation’s governors to beef up virus testing.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

