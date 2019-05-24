Trump moves to escalate intelligence agencies’ investigation

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump is delegating to Barr the “full and complete authority” to declassify documents relating to the probe.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards the Oval Office in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019, after visiting the annual Flags In ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is directing the U.S. intelligence community to “quickly and fully cooperate” with Attorney General William Barr’s investigation of the origins of the multi-year probe into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The move marks an escalation in Trump’s efforts to “investigate the investigators,” as he continues to try to undermine the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe amid mounting Democratic calls to bring impeachment proceedings.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump is delegating to Barr the “full and complete authority” to declassify documents relating to the probe.

….Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions.” @PressSec — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Statement on Presidential Memorandum signed tonight pic.twitter.com/wHx6l2lL5c — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 24, 2019

Trump claims his campaign was the victim of “spying,” though the intelligence community has insisted it acted lawfully in following leads in the Russia investigation.

Mueller’s report documented Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.