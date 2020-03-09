Trump mulls tax cut to deal with coronavirus

President Donald Trump said at a briefing on Monday that the White House is considering a payroll tax cut to help workers deal with the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady press briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump listens in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March, 9, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March, 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak. Listening are Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, listen. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

After the stock market plunged and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by nearly 8 percent due to the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump announced the White House was considering a possible payroll tax cut or other relief for hourly wage earners “so they’re not going to have to miss a paycheck.”

“The main thing is we’re taking care of the American public,” Trump said in short remarks at the beginning of a briefing packed with administration officials working to contain the outbreak.

Trump said he would throw out a big number and that the White House was working with leaders in the hotel industry, the airlines and cruise ships.

Vice President Mike Pence — speaking after Trump had left the briefing — said he didn’t know if the president had been tested for the virus. Pence said he had not been tested, either, but promised he’d find out if Trump had received a test.

The vice president, whom Trump put in charge of the coronavirus response, insisted that the risk of Americans contracting COVID-19 “remains low.” He also asked reporters to inform the public about a website with practical information for the public, coronavirus.gov, on how to keep homes and businesses safer.

It was the end of a dramatic day that began when Trump left his winter retreat Mar-a-Lago after a weekend of golf, held a campaign fundraiser near Orlando and then took Air Force One to the White House, unaware when he took off that a Republican congressman who hitched a ride on the presidential plane had been in contact with an individual who had contracted the virus.

Just last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was seen on camera in a biohazard gas mask on the House floor as Congress voted to pass an $8.3 billion coronavirus emergency bill — a gesture Gaetz denied was meant to make fun of reaction to the outbreak. Two days later, an elderly constituent of his Florida died from COVID-19.

After he boarded Air Force One, Gaetz learned that he had been in contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19 at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. Trump, Pence and many other administration officials spoke at the conference.

Gaetz then moved to a part of the plane where he sat away from others, the New York Times reported.

Rep. Doug Collins, who visited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta with Trump Friday, also went into self-quarantine after talking with the individual at the CPAC confab.

Sen. Ted Cruz-R-Texas, who also attended the CPAC conference announced he had decided to isolate himself for 14 days after the Feb. 27 encounter.

On Twitter, the president also repeated the argument that the market’s eerie drop was a function of a dispute between oil-rich Saudi Arabia and Russia. “Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!” Trump tweeted.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., shot back: “What was glaringly missing from President Trump’s press conference was how he is actually going to combat the spread of the coronavirus and keep the American people safe. It seems President Trump is more focused on the stock market than addressing this pandemic.”

In a show that the White House had to deal with the outbreak as both an economic and a health crisis, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Monday morning that “the fundamentals in this economy are unbelievable.”

The White House offered few details of a package of relief measures it would discuss with members of Congress Tuesday, but Trump did offer there would be more information at a press conference Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released statements with their preferred responses, including free COVID-19 testing and “affordable” treatment, paid sick leave for workers affected by quarantine orders, enhance unemployment insurance, food security and protections against price gouging.

Azar reaffirmed that the federal government did not know how many Americans had been tested for the virus, because the majority of tests need not be reported on to the federal government.

While there are no Trump campaign rallies scheduled, Trump has said he believes his packed rallies are safe. The president will speak before the Republican Jewish Coalition annual meeting in Las Vegas Saturday.

