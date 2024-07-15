Trump names J.D. Vance as his VP pick

President Donald Trump announced on social media that he has chosen Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate in the 2024 election.

FILE - Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Vance is a top contender to be selected as Trump's running mate. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Former President Donald Trump selected Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, Trump announced on his social media Monday afternoon.

“J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…” Trump posted on his social media platform.

“As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump continued.

Vance served in the Marine Corps and graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He is well-known for his book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” which faced controversy over his depiction and representations of Appalachians. Vance worked as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley and was elected to the Senate for the first time in 2022, winning 53.1 percent of the votes.

At 39 years old, Vance will help energize the GOP base and bring a millennial perspective to the campaign.

Vance ran a staunch anti-abortion campaign in 2022, saying in a debate he would support a national abortion ban at 15 weeks. Vance has more recently aligned himself with Trump, praising the former president’s belief that states should make their own abortion laws.

The Cincinnati resident was a “never Trump” Republican in 2016. He called Trump “dangerous” and “unfit” for office. Vance, whose wife, lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance, is Indian-American and the mother of their three children, also criticized Trump’s racist rhetoric, saying he could be “America’s Hitler.”

But by the time Vance met Trump in 2021, he had reversed his opinion, citing Trump’s accomplishments as president. Both men downplayed Vance’s past scathing criticism.

Once elected, Vance became a fierce Trump ally on Capitol Hill, unceasingly defending Trump’s policies and behavior.

Trump was reportedly deciding between Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in June that he has an obligation to pick a vice president who can capably serve as president if something happened to him.

Following his attempted assassination on Saturday, Trump’s pick carries even more weight, as the bullet could have come close to killing or seriously injuring him.

“I think it’s very important that if something should happen where the vice president has to kick into gear, we want to make sure we have a great one,” Trump told the Review-Journal.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, chair of the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign, said in a statement that Vance will do what Mike Pence would not do on Jan. 6, 2021, “bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X. The Associated Press contributed to this report.