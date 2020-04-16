Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy

President Donald Trump on Thursday named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group to advise him on coronavirus policy.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group to advise him on coronavirus policy.

Rosen is the only Nevadan listed as a member of an unusually bipartisan group for the Trump administration.

Rosen was asked to join the group Wednesday and participated in its first phone call Thursday.

“Nevada is one of the states whose economy has been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis,” Rosen said in a statement. “We must work together, not only to overcome this pandemic, but to plan for what comes next.”

Ahead of Trump’s expected roll-out of guidelines to open up the country, Rosen added, “Any plans to re-open states must comply with guidance from medical experts and state and local government officials. These are trying times, but we are a resilient nation, and together we will forge a path forward.”

