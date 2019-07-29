107°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump nominates Ratcliffe to top intelligence post as turnover continues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2019 - 4:57 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2019 - 6:10 pm

WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ announcement that he will leave his job on August 15 represents the end of an era – he’s the last remaining member of President Donald Trump’s original national security team.

Coats’ departure will push the turnover figure in Trump’s A-team to 75 percent, according to Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, who has been tracking Trump turnover for the Brookings Institution. Her numbers include positions vacated because of firings, resignations, forced resignations and promotions to other jobs.

And that statistic may be less dramatic than reality. Tenpas counts each vacated position only once – even if the job has been held by three individuals – as happened with chief of staff, national security adviser and press secretary. The communications director job has been held by five different people.

In fact, some 33 percent of Trump A-team positions have been the subject of “serial turnover” — as they’ve been held by more than two individuals.

The director of national intelligence has to have some experience in the intelligence community and be perceived as nonpartisan, an honest broker who stands behind the intelligence community’s findings, Tenpas offered.

Trump’s choice to fill Coats’ shoes is Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a third-term member of the House. He’s a former U.S. attorney, federal terrorism prosecutor and the one-time mayor of Heath, Texas. As a member serving on both the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, Ratcliffe stood out last week when he grilled special counsel Robert Mueller.

On a Fox News program Sunday morning, Ratcliffe asserted that “there were crimes committed during the Obama administration.” Hours later, Trump announced Ratcliffe would be his next intelligence director.

Unenthusiastic responses

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer did not hesitate to attribute Trump’s pick to the GOP congressman’s “blind loyalty” to Trump as evidenced by “his demagogic questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller” last week.

The intelligence community was largely unenthusiastic.

Ratcliffe “would be the first DNI without significant intelligence or ambassadorial experience,” former CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin tweeted.

McLaughlin also wrote that Coats fulfilled the main job of intelligence director — “present the collective view of the intelligence community in a fair, objective, and non-partisan way.”

In fact, Coats at times made clear that he disagreed with Trump on Russian interference in the 2016 election — which Trump discounted — and if illegal immigration was a national security threat.

“From Day 1, Trump has made his disdain for the intelligence community clear. Our Director of National Intelligence should be above partisan politics, speak truth to power, and resist Trump’s abuses of authority,” tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. “John Ratcliffe doesn’t fit that bill.”

Ratcliffe needs to be confirmed by the Senate. Tenpas noted that while Ratcliffe passed federal vetting before he became a U.S. attorney, as Trump transitions from an independent national security veteran to a Republican loyalist, the vetting process will be intense on his past statements and conduct.

McConnell noncommittal

Conservative groups such as the Club for Growth praised Trump’s choice. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Ratcliffe “will be a worthy successor and has my full support. He understands the only way America can be safe is to be strong.”

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement that praised Coats’ “deliberate, thoughtful and unbiased approach” without naming Ratcliffe. McConnell added: “The U.S. intelligence community works best when it is led by professionals who protect its work from political or analytical bias and who deliver unvarnished hard truths to political leaders in both the executive and legislative branches. Very often the news these briefings bring is unpleasant, but it is essential that we be confronted with the facts. Dan Coats was such a leader.”

It’s also not clear who will fill Coats’ shoes as the Senate considers Ratcliffe’s confirmation. On Sunday, Trump tweeted out the news of Coats’ departure and the “highly respected” Ratcliffe’s nomination, the president added, “director will be named shortly.”

University of Texas School of Law professor Bobby Chesney opined on the national security blog Lawfare that the law that created the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stipulates that the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence shall take the helm during a vacancy. That individual is Sue Gordon, a career officer named by Trump in 2017.

The White House press office passed on a chance to explain if Trump plans to name someone other than Gordon as acting director in Coats’ absence.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a candidates foru ...
Harris releases details on national healthcare plan
By Juana Summers The Associated Press

Sen. Kamala Harris is filling in the details of how she would move 330 million Americans onto a single government health insurance system.

In a Tuesday, April 2, 2109 file photo, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummi ...
Trump adds Sharpton to attacks on Baltimore congressman Cummings
By Zeke Miller and Hope Yen The Associated Press

After attacks on Elijah Cummings, the powerful chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Trump expanded his attacks Monday to include a prominent Cummings defender, the Rev. Al Sharpton.

FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo Mick Mulvaney, listens during a news conference at the ...
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as ‘racist’
By Zeke Miller and Hope Yen The Associated Press

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney insisted in two national television interviews that that Trump was not making racist comments.