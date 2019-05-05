Trump now says Mueller should not testify before Congress

FILE - In this March 24, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., waits to start a hearing on the Mueller report without witness Attorney General William Barr who refused to appear, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The letter special counsel Robert Mueller sent to Attorney General William Barr on March 27, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Wayne Partlow)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress, abandoning his previous declaration that he would leave that decision to his attorney general.

Escalating tensions with House Democrats as they seek to bring Mueller before the House Judiciary Committee, Trump tweeted: “no redos for the Dems.” He added: “Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion?”

After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents – all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION – why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

….to testify. Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

Democrats are seeking more information about Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office last week that testimony from Mueller was “up to our attorney general.” Barr has said he has no objection to Mueller testifying.

The president tweeted after a Democrat on the committee said he was hopeful Mueller would testify, noting that May 15 has been proposed.

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline told “Fox News Sunday” that “we hope the special counsel will appear” at that time and that “we think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

He later tweeted that “nothing has been agreed to yet.”

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said last week the committee was “firming up the date” for Mueller’s testimony and hoping it would be May 15.

Cicilline said on Fox “obviously until the date comes, we never have an absolute guarantee” and in his tweet later, said “we hope the Special Counsel” will agree to the proposed date for his testimony.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Mueller declined comment on Cicilline’s remarks, and Mueller’s spokesman declined comment on Trump tweet.