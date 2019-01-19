Trump offers more Dreamer protection for $5.7B for border wall

President Donald Trump has offered to extend protections for some Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought into the country illegally as children, and immigrants with temporary protected status in exchange for $5.7 billion for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump walks on the South Law upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, after attending the casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del., for the remains of four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack in Syria.. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The announcement came as part of a deal to end the partial government shutdown, now in its fifth week.

Even before he delivered his remarks, Democrats rejected the overture.

Democrats have said they will not support any deal that includes funding for Trump’s signature border wall and Trump’s plan still seeks $5.7 billion for the wall. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also has refused to negotiate with Trump until the shutdown ends.

Democrats already had begun to send signals that they are prepared to pass a spending bill that would include $1 billion for border security, but the measure would not include money for Trump’s wall.

