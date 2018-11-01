Trump outlines plan to stop migrants from Central America

President Donald Trump announced Thursday his plan to discourage caravans of Central American migrants heading toward the U.S. Southwest border, just days ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election.

President Donald Trump talks about immigration and border security from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Trump says asylum seekers must go to ports of entry in order to make a claim. He says he will issue an executive order next week on immigration. (Susan Walsh/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Thursday his plan to discourage caravans of Central American migrants heading toward the U.S. Southwest border, which he described as an “invasion,” just days ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election.

“Migrants seeking asylum will have to present themselves lawfully at a port of entry,” Trump said during remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room, where he also took questions.

“These illegal caravans will not be allowed into the United States. They should turn back now,” Trump warned. Rejecting “catch and release’ practices, Trump said his administration would house migrants in “cities of tents” rather than release them.

“This isn’t an innocent group of people,” Trump said, as he warned that U.S. authorities will consider refugees with stones or rocks as if they were carrying firearms. “They want to throw rocks at our military?” said Trump. “Our military fights back. I told them, ‘Consider it a rifle,’

“President Trump did not announce an immigration policy this afternoon, but repeatedly lied about the asylum system, his family separation policy, and his largely unfunded wall,” ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project director Omar Jadwat responded in a statement. “If he plans at some point to prohibit people from applying for asylum between the ports of entry, that plan is illegal.”

It was an announcement that did not quite live up to Trump’s own hype. On Thursday, Trump teased reporters with the suggestion that he would double to triple the number of U.S. troops sent to the border — now at 5,000 — but Trump made no such announcement.

On Tuesday, Trump told “Axios on HBO” that he planned to sign an executive order to stake his own interpretation of birthright citizenship, as it is written in the 14th Amendment. While Trump told reporters he would sign an order next week, he did not do so before he headed off for a Make America Great Again rally in Columbia, Missouri.

In his remarks, Trump blamed the caravans on “Democrat-backed laws” that serve as a magnet for Central Americans who are not likely to qualify for asylum and judicial rulings that have hampered immigration enforcement.

The announcement was Trump’s latest attempt to keep the issue of immigration front-and-center as he tries to drum up GOP enthusiasm in the final stretch before next Tuesday’s elections, which will determine whether the GOP retains control of Congress.

“What is clear from the timing and vague nature of today’s remarks is that he is simply trying to inflame his base in the final run-up to the midterms,” said Jadwat.

