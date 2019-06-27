Trump pans first Democratic presidential debate on Twitter
On Wednesday, as Air Force One headed to the G-20 in Osaka, Japan, Trump announced on Twitter that he was “off to save the Free World.”
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that President Donald Trump had decided to live-tweet during the first half of the first Democratic presidential debate.
Did that mean Trump would defy expectations and stay Twitter silent? Hardly.
Ever the media critic, Trump tweeted “BORING!” some 35 minutes into the debate.
When the moderators had microphone problems, Trump tweeted, “.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”
