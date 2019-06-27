Trump pans first Democratic presidential debate on Twitter

On Wednesday, as Air Force One headed to the G-20 in Osaka, Japan, Trump announced on Twitter that he was “off to save the Free World.”

President Donald Trump greets troops at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, during a refueling stop. Trump is heading to the G-20 in Japan, his third overseas trip in a month facing a flurry of international crises, tense negotiations and a growing global to-do list. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that President Donald Trump had decided to live-tweet during the first half of the first Democratic presidential debate.

On Wednesday, as Air Force One headed to the G-20 in Osaka, Japan, Trump announced on Twitter that he was “off to save the Free World,” and he directed followers to follow campaign accounts and staffers.

Did that mean Trump would defy expectations and stay Twitter silent? Hardly.

Ever the media critic, Trump tweeted “BORING!” some 35 minutes into the debate.

When the moderators had microphone problems, Trump tweeted, “.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”

