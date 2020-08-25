Trump pardons Ponder before RNC speech

President Donald Trump Tuesday issued a pardon to former bank robber and Hope for Prisoners founder Jon D. Ponder, just as Ponder was preparing to speak on the second night of the Republican convention.

Hope for Prisoners CEO Jon Ponder speaks before introducing President Donald Trump during a graduation ceremony for participants of the Hope for Prisoners program at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump, right, talks about Jon Ponder, second from right, from Las Vegas, and FBI Special Agent Richard Beasley, second from left, during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Norma Urrabazo worships from the side of the stage at an Easter service in the parking lot at International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump Tuesday signed a pardon for Jon D. Ponder, a former bank robber who founded Hope for Prisoners, a Las Vegas organization that helps criminal offenders re-enter the workforce, family life and society.

Joining Ponder in the White House to receive the pardon were Richard Beasley, the former FBI agent who arrested Ponder for bank robbery in Pahrump in 2004, and Ponder’s wife Jamie.

Ponder is scheduled to speak on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Before signing the pardon, Trump recalled meeting Ponder and Beasley as the two men appeared together at a Rose Garden celebration for the National Day of Prayer in 2018. Trump lauded the two friends, saying, “Your story reminds us that prayer changes hearts and transforms lives. It uplifts the soul, inspires action and unites us all as one nation, under God. So important.”

Trump pledged to “give all Americans, including former inmates “the best chance to build a new life and achieve their own American dream.”

It was a moment that checked off a number of boxes central to the Trump campaign agenda, as Trump and his guests appealed to people of faith, the Black community, law enforcement and Nevadans.

Ponder, a three-time felon, recalled how he determined that when he got out of prison he would turn his life around. “We live in a nation of second chances,” Ponder said as he thanked the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department members who volunteered their time to help Hope for Prisoners participants.

“My hope for America is that law enforcement and people in the communities across the country can come together and realize that as Americans we have more in common than we have differences,” said Ponder.

Long road to pardon

When they first met 15 years ago, Beasley recalled that Ponder was “angry, scared, frustrated and anxious about his future.” On the way to prison, he stopped at a convenience store and bought Ponder a coffee and a doughnut.

Beasley, now president of the Global Intelligence Network, also thanked Trump for his “strong support for law enforcement” before he noted that in certain parts of America, law enforcement officers feel second-guessed unsupported for just doing their jobs.

Trump spoke at a HOPE for Prisoners graduation ceremony for ex-offenders in February, the last time he was in Las Vegas. At the event, Trump mused about granting Ponder, who has served his federal sentence, a “full pardon” that would recognize Ponder’s transformation and restore his rights.

Alice Marie Johnson, a federal drug offender whose sentence Trump commuted in 2018, will also speak at the convention Thursday night ahead of Trump’s acceptance speech.

Nevada also was represented by Pastor Norma Urrabazo of the International Church of Las Vegas.

Urrabazo, an immigrant from Mexico, attended a round-table with Hispanic pastors at the White House, where she told the president, “I am an immigrant from Mexico, and also the daughter of an immigrant from Mexico. And I just wanted you to know that you have not only my support, but you have the support of our community.”

This month, Trump named her husband, Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo, a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.

Tuesday night’s theme at the convention will be “Land of Opportunity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

