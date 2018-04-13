Trump pardons ‘unfairly’ treated Scooter Libby in CIA leak case

President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to Lewis “Scooter” Libby, the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, in an act of mercy that also included a shot at the office of special counsel that prosecuted Libby.

Former White House aide I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby walks toward his car outside federal court in Washington, Tuesday, June 5, 2007, after he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for lying and obstructing the CIA leak investigation. (Charles Dharapak/AP)

I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, walks to the U.S. District Court in Washington, Nov. 16, 2005. President Donald Trump pardoned Libby on Friday, April 13, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

“I don’t know Mr. Libby,” Trump said in a statement, “but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attacked the president’s decision.

“Trump is clearly trying to send a message with his pardon of Scooter Libby – he has no issue with rewarding those who lie under oath. But it does not change the facts: neither @POTUS or his allies are above the law,” Pelosi tweeted.

A jury convicted Libby in 2007 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice in a case brought by special prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald, who was heading a probe into who leaked the identity of CIA operative Valerie Plame. Libby was not the original leaker — Richard Armitrage was — but Fitzgerald prosecuted Libby because the Cheney aide had lied to federal investigators.

The court sentenced Libby to three months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of probation. Before Libby reported to federal prison, President George W. Bush commuted his sentence. It was a partial commutation. Calling the prison term “excessive,” Bush commuted the prison part of Libby’s sentence, but let stay the fine and probation.

Furious that Libby was not issued a full pardon, Cheney scolded Bush for “leaving a good man wounded on the field of battle.”

