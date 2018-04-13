Trump pardons ‘unfairly’ treated Scooter Libby in CIA leak case

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to Lewis “Scooter” Libby, the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, in an act of mercy that also included a shot at the office of special counsel that prosecuted Libby.
“I don’t know Mr. Libby,” Trump said in a statement, “but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attacked the president’s decision.
“Trump is clearly trying to send a message with his pardon of Scooter Libby – he has no issue with rewarding those who lie under oath. But it does not change the facts: neither @POTUS or his allies are above the law,” Pelosi tweeted.
A jury convicted Libby in 2007 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice in a case brought by special prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald, who was heading a probe into who leaked the identity of CIA operative Valerie Plame. Libby was not the original leaker — Richard Armitrage was — but Fitzgerald prosecuted Libby because the Cheney aide had lied to federal investigators.
The court sentenced Libby to three months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of probation. Before Libby reported to federal prison, President George W. Bush commuted his sentence. It was a partial commutation. Calling the prison term “excessive,” Bush commuted the prison part of Libby’s sentence, but let stay the fine and probation.
Furious that Libby was not issued a full pardon, Cheney scolded Bush for “leaving a good man wounded on the field of battle.”
