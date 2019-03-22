Trump planning to visit Las Vegas next month

President Donald Trump is returning to Las Vegas.
He plans to be in the city on April 6 to address a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition at The Venetian, according to the RJC website.
The lineup also includes Rep. Liz Cheney, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Trump last visited Las Vegas in September.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.
