Trump plans campus free-speech event at White House

President Donald Trump looks to the cheering audience as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — The White House has invited conservative activists to attend an event on higher education on Thursday. The guest list sent a strong signal that President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on campus free speech, as he promised at a conservative confab this month.

“I’m honored to have been invited to the @WhiteHouse this Thursday to hear President @realDonaldTrump speak about free speech on college campuses!” University of California Berkeley College Republicans President Matthias Ronnau tweeted.

When he spoke to the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, on March 2, Trump announced, “I will be very soon signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research dollars.”

Trump invited Hayden Williams, a conservative activist who was punched while representing the Leadership Institute at Berkeley last month, to join him on stage. Williams warned, “if these socialist progressives had their way, they would put our Constitution through the paper shredder in a heartbeat.”

Williams also told Trump, “If you keep defending us, we’ll keep defending you.”

Trump suggested that Williams, “sue the college, the university, and maybe sue the state.”

At CPAC, the president also praised Williams’ attorney, Harmeet Dhillon of San Francisco, although not by name and predicted some day Williams “is going to be a very wealthy young man.”

Dhillon told the Review-Journal that she had no comment on Trump’s suggestion that Williams sue. Instead, she said she wants to see the activist charged with attacking Williams, Zachary Greenberg, prosecuted.

Dhillon said she has no idea what will be included in Trump’s executive order on campus free speech, but “I’d love to see what the lawsuit looks like from a critic of the president whose position is that a university should get taxpayer dollars when they reject free speech principles.”

“It is entirely appropriate for the government to attach strings for those monies,” Dhillon offered.

“Given our words and deeds over the last two years, at Berkeley at least we’re not concerned,” Berkeley Vice Chancellor for Communications Dan Mogulof said of Trump’s proposed executive order. “We’ve spent an extraordinary amount of money” and hosted “a very large number of prominent conservative speakers,” he added.

Other groups are withholding judgment until the order’s language is released. The bipartisan group FIRE, which fights for free speech rights on campus, issued a statement after Trump’s CPAC speech that said, “While we are glad that this important national issue has the president’s attention, we do not currently have any information on the details of the executive order. We are looking forward to learning more about this initiative in coming days.”

