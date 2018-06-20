Trump plans executive order to end family separations at border

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday he soon would be “signing an executive order” to end his administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has separated undocumented parents and their children apprehended at the border.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. From left, Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Trump, and Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building in Phoenix, Monday, June 18, 2018. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, File)

A crowd fills the Legacy Room at City Hall as Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference opposing the proposal to place immigrant children separated from their parents at the border in a facility just east of downtown, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference opposing a proposal to place immigrant children separated from their parents at the border in a facility just east of downtown, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speak to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, June 18, 2018. Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to the U.S. under a zero-tolerance policy where everyone caught crossing illegally is prosecuted. (Eric Gay/AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows part of a shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in San Diego, Calif. (HHS' Administration for Children and Families via AP)

Protesters stand outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

U.S. Border Patrol agents watch as they take photos and video of the crowd protesting outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Protesters stand outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows part of a shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in San Diego, Calif. (HHS' Administration for Children and Families via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows part of a shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in Brownsville, Texas. (HHS' Administration for Children and Families via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows part of a shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in Brownsville, Texas. (HHS' Administration for Children and Families via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows beds at the shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in Tornillo, Texas. (HHS' Administration for Children and Families via AP)

This undated photo provided by HHS’ Administration for Children and Families shows the shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in Tornillo, Texas. (HHS’ Administration for Children and Families via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday he soon would be “signing an executive order” to end his administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has separated undocumented parents and their children apprehended at the border.

The president blamed Democrats for not working with Republicans to pass a big immigration bill, yet his announcement bowed to the reality that his administration’s policy had created a crisis that he could end.

Trump described his situation as he sees it: If you are weak, he said, “the country’s going to be overrun by millions of people, and if you’re strong, you don’t have a heart.”

Trump also announced that he had decided to cancel the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday because “it just doesn’t feel right.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

