Trump plans executive order to end family separations at border

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday he soon would be “signing an executive order” to end his administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has separated undocumented parents and their children apprehended at the border.
The president blamed Democrats for not working with Republicans to pass a big immigration bill, yet his announcement bowed to the reality that his administration’s policy had created a crisis that he could end.
Trump described his situation as he sees it: If you are weak, he said, “the country’s going to be overrun by millions of people, and if you’re strong, you don’t have a heart.”
Trump also announced that he had decided to cancel the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday because “it just doesn’t feel right.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
