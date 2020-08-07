Trump plans to suspend payroll tax, reinstate eviction moratorium

President Donald Trump is giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic, the “improving economy” and the Lebanon disaster this afternoon.

He is conducting the news conference from Bedminster, N.J.

Updates

Through planned executive actions, Trump said the payroll tax will be suspended until the end of the year, retroactive to July 1. Also, the eviction moratorium will be reinstated.

Trump says he’s “pursuing” an executive order to require all health insurance companies to “cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers.” Trump says, “This has never been done before.”

