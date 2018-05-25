Trump praises North Korea’s response to nuclear talks as ‘good news’

President Donald Trump said North Korea’s latest statement on nuclear talks is “good news” and that “we will soon see where it will lead.”

In a dramatic diplomatic turn, President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled next month's summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement by the North. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The North Korean government on Friday said it is still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks “at any time, at any format.” The statement was issued in response to Trump’s abrupt cancellation of the June summit between the two countries in the U.S. bid to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapon.

Trump tweeted Friday: “Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!”