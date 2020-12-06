54°F
Politics and Government

Trump promotes own grievances at rally for Georgia senators

Trump fans steadfast at first rally after election (STN)
By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 - 6:07 pm
 
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly ...
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican ca ...
Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., lef ...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., left, and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., center, to a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, at Valdosta Regional Airport, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VALDOSTA, Georgia — President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing the presidential election at a rally Saturday in Georgia, more so than trying to help two Republican Senate candidates whose fate will decide the balance of power in Washington once President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

Trump rallied thousands of largely maskless supporters in Valdosta, not long after he was rebuffed by Georgia’s Republican governor in an astounding call for a special legislative session to give him the state’s electoral votes despite Biden winning the majority of the vote.

The latest futile attempt to subvert the presidential election results continued his unprecedented campaign to undermine confidence in the democratic process, but overshadowed his stated purpose — boosting Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Republicans need one victory to maintain their Senate majority. Democrats need a Georgia sweep to force a 50-50 Senate and position Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking majority vote. Party officials had hoped the president would dedicate his energy to imploring their supporters to vote in the Jan. 5 election, when Perdue and Loeffler try to hold off Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Trump did echo Republican rhetoric that the races amounted to “the most important congressional runoff, probably in American history.” That is only true because he lost.

But after Air Force One landed, it quickly became apparent that Trump’s aim was to air his own complaints and stoke baseless doubts about the conduct of last month’s vote, rather than boost his party.

“I want to stay on presidential,” Trumps said minutes into his speech. “But I got to get to these two.”

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilm ...
Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
By Michael R. Blood and Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

California certified its presidential election Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.

UNLV student Joseline Cuevas speaks during a rally in support of DACA recipients at UNLV in Las ...
Federal judge restores DACA program, says new applications valid
The Associated Press

The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge ruled Friday, in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it.

 
Pelosi says momentum growing for COVID-19 relief measures
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

The Speaker of the House told reporters that she and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are in sync on a plan to reach agreement on the massive omnibus spending bill and to add COVID-19 relief to it.