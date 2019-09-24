70°F
Politics and Government

Trump promotes patriotism in address to U.N. General Assembly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2019 - 8:22 am
 

UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday amid growing calls for his impeachment over reports that he froze foreign aid to Ukraine before demanding that the Eastern European nation investigate then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump’s arrival at the 74th General Assembly brought the sort of high-tension drama that world leaders try to avoid. As he arrived at Turtle Bay, reporters peppered Trump with questions. The president responded that the story is “a witch hunt.” Before he added, “There was no pressure put on them whatsoever.”

Delivering his third address to the General Assembly in an unusually subdued tone, Trump again expressed his belief in national sovereignty and contempt for internationalism.

“The future,” he told the gathering of diplomats and international leaders, “does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.”

Trump took a particularly patriotic tone, speaking of his “beloved” country. He also shared his philosophy on leadership with the world:

“If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold onto your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation.”

At the same time, he spoke against “endless wars” and proclaimed the United States as a nation that “has never believed in permanent enemies.”

The third speech marked a change in Trump’s often bombastic tone in previous addresses to the world body.

In his maiden address in 2017 after his election as an “America First” populist, Trump said he wanted to “Make the United Nations Great” – without adding “again” – and called out North Korea strongman Kim Jong Un as “Little Rocket Man.”

Last year during his opening remarks, attendees laughed at Trump when he said, “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished almost more than any administration in the history of this country.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

